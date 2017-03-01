Post-storm as many as 1,000 downed trees Salinas continues to clean up after the storm on Feb. 17, especially when it comes to downed trees. Check out this story on thecalifornian.com: http://bit.ly/2lAVozW Nearly two weeks after the mega Pacific storm blasted the Central Coast, Salinas - one of the hardest hit cities - continues to pick up the pieces especially when it comes to downed trees.

