Police: Man killed in gang-related shooting in Salinas
A man was killed in what police believe was a gang-related shooting in Salinas Thursday night, according to Salinas Police Department. Around 11:30 p.m. officers responded to the area of Mesa and North Main streets after gunfire was detected in the area.
