Police make arrest in Salinas homicide
Salinas >> Officers arrested Guadalupe Rosas, 18, for the March 23 killing of Jess Gonzales on North Main Street, police said Wednesday. After working leads, reviewing evidence and contacting witnesses, police say they developed probable cause to arrest Rosas for the slaying of Gonzales.
