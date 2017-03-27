Police make arrest in Salinas homicide

Police make arrest in Salinas homicide

Next Story Prev Story
43 min ago Read more: Monterey County Herald

Salinas >> Officers arrested Guadalupe Rosas, 18, for the March 23 killing of Jess Gonzales on North Main Street, police said Wednesday. After working leads, reviewing evidence and contacting witnesses, police say they developed probable cause to arrest Rosas for the slaying of Gonzales.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Monterey County Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Salinas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Victory Outreach Mar 15 Seven 1
Review: First Security Services (May '14) Mar 14 Teresa Nichols 36
More Russians In Government Mar 3 Agent Orange Orifice 1
Trump Dump Rumor Feb 28 paper pleeeeese 1
Trump's Greenfield Home 4Sale Feb 28 Guburtzy Valley R... 1
Village North Lagoon Security think they are Cops (Apr '15) Feb '17 Towed to many times 10
Where can I buy some blue shorts Feb '17 PSUfan 1
See all Salinas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Salinas Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Beach Hazards Statement for Monterey County was issued at March 29 at 5:24AM PDT

Salinas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Salinas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. Hong Kong
  5. South Korea
  1. Wall Street
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Salinas, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,242 • Total comments across all topics: 279,910,929

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC