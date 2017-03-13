Partners Predict Double Digit Sales Growth In 2017; Big Bets On...
Solution providers attending the recent XChange Solution Provider 2017 conference said they expect big bets on security and cloud services to pay off in double-digit sales growth this year. Ken May, the CEO of Swift Chip, a $1.2 million Santa Monica, Calif.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CRN.
Comments
Add your comments below
Salinas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: First Security Services (May '14)
|17 hr
|Teresa Nichols
|36
|More Russians In Government
|Mar 3
|Agent Orange Orifice
|1
|Trump Dump Rumor
|Feb 28
|paper pleeeeese
|1
|Trump's Greenfield Home 4Sale
|Feb 28
|Guburtzy Valley R...
|1
|Village North Lagoon Security think they are Cops (Apr '15)
|Feb 25
|Towed to many times
|10
|Where can I buy some blue shorts
|Feb 21
|PSUfan
|1
|Soledad becomes 'Gateway to Pinnacles' (Mar '13)
|Feb 21
|PSUfan
|8
Find what you want!
Search Salinas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC