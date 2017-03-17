Parolee accused of stabbing Monterey ...

Parolee accused of stabbing Monterey County pastor charged with murder

12 hrs ago Read more: The Campbell Reporter

The man accused in the stabbing death of Pastor Herbert Valero was formally charged with murder in Monterey County Superior Court on Thursday. Servando Ayala Silva, 37, appeared before Judge Mark Hood, where he was charged with premeditated murder and pleaded not guilty.

Salinas, CA

