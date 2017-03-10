Oscar Ramos receives prestigious award

Oscar Ramos receives prestigious award

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 10 Read more: The Salinas Californian

Oscar Ramos receives prestigious award CA Teacher's Association recognizes his work at Sherwood Elementary School Check out this story on thecalifornian.com: http://bit.ly/2mbFzAc Second grade teacher Oscar Ramos sits at his desk at Sherwood Elementary School smiling at the end of the day The poster behind Oscar Ramos in his second-grade classroom at Sherwood Elementary School reads "VERB: action word, something you can do." The role verbs play in any language is vital, of course, and that was a concept he was helping his students master in their lessons.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Salinas Californian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Salinas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
More Russians In Government Mar 3 Agent Orange Orifice 1
Trump Dump Rumor Feb 28 paper pleeeeese 1
Trump's Greenfield Home 4Sale Feb 28 Guburtzy Valley R... 1
Review: First Security Services (May '14) Feb 27 Eliene Oliveira 35
Village North Lagoon Security think they are Cops (Apr '15) Feb 25 Towed to many times 10
Where can I buy some blue shorts Feb 21 PSUfan 1
News Soledad becomes 'Gateway to Pinnacles' (Mar '13) Feb 21 PSUfan 8
See all Salinas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Salinas Forum Now

Salinas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Salinas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
  1. South Korea
  2. Wall Street
  3. Health Care
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. China
 

Salinas, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,785 • Total comments across all topics: 279,526,030

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC