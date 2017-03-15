One man arrested for allegedly stabbi...

One man arrested for allegedly stabbing, killing another man in Salinas

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: KRON 4

At 7:50 p.m., Salinas police officers were dispatched to a home in the 1500 block of Verona Court to investigate a stabbing. According to police, Valero, a pastor at the Victory Outreach Church and known as "Pastor Herb", met with one of his parishioners, 37-year-old Servando Ayala Silva, outside the home.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRON 4.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Salinas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: First Security Services (May '14) Tue Teresa Nichols 36
More Russians In Government Mar 3 Agent Orange Orifice 1
Trump Dump Rumor Feb 28 paper pleeeeese 1
Trump's Greenfield Home 4Sale Feb 28 Guburtzy Valley R... 1
Village North Lagoon Security think they are Cops (Apr '15) Feb 25 Towed to many times 10
Where can I buy some blue shorts Feb 21 PSUfan 1
News Soledad becomes 'Gateway to Pinnacles' (Mar '13) Feb 21 PSUfan 8
See all Salinas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Salinas Forum Now

Salinas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Salinas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. China
  5. Ireland
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Health Care
 

Salinas, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,633 • Total comments across all topics: 279,576,026

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC