Monterey County supports nearby cities in Trump lawsuits

20 hrs ago Read more: The Salinas Californian

Monterey County supports nearby cities in Trump lawsuits Supervisors voted 4-1 to sign Friend of the Court briefs. Check out this story on thecalifornian.com: http://bit.ly/2mcigKG On Friday the Board of Supervisors voted 4-1 to support the cases of San Francisco vs. Trump and Santa Clara County vs. Trump Monterey County is joining forces with Santa Clara and San Francisco counties in challenging President Trump's executive order against sanctuary cities with the goals of protecting federal funding and its residents.

