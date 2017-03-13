McDonald's tests mobile ordering before national rollout
McDonald's has started testing mobile order-and-pay after acknowledging the ordering process in its restaurants can be "stressful." The company says it will gather feedback from the test before launching the option nationally toward the end of the year.
