Man acquitted of charges in 2004 slaying of Prunedale Taco Bell worker
Salinas >> A Prunedale man is free after being acquitted by a jury of all charges related to the 2004 slaying of a young North County man. Raul M. Sandoval Jr., 31, was released from Monterey County Jail on Wednesday night following the verdict earlier in the day in Superior Court, before Judge Carrie Panetta.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Monterey County Herald.
Add your comments below
Salinas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump Dump Rumor
|Feb 28
|paper pleeeeese
|1
|Trump's Greenfield Home 4Sale
|Feb 28
|Guburtzy Valley R...
|1
|Review: First Security Services (May '14)
|Feb 27
|Eliene Oliveira
|35
|Village North Lagoon Security think they are Cops (Apr '15)
|Feb 25
|Towed to many times
|10
|Where can I buy some blue shorts
|Feb 21
|PSUfan
|1
|Soledad becomes 'Gateway to Pinnacles' (Mar '13)
|Feb 21
|PSUfan
|8
|Oxycodone
|Feb 21
|PSUfan
|1
Find what you want!
Search Salinas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC