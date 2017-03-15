Human remains found in some brush south of Salinas
In the span of several days last week, investigators with the Monterey County Sheriff's Office found human bones in an unincorporated agricultural area, a sheriff's investigator said. Some laborers were down an embankment clearing away some brush on the afternoon of March 6 when they discovered the bones off of River Road, which is south of Salinas, Sgt.
