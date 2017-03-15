Human remains found in some brush sou...

Human remains found in some brush south of Salinas

Read more: KRON 4

In the span of several days last week, investigators with the Monterey County Sheriff's Office found human bones in an unincorporated agricultural area, a sheriff's investigator said. Some laborers were down an embankment clearing away some brush on the afternoon of March 6 when they discovered the bones off of River Road, which is south of Salinas, Sgt.

Salinas, CA

