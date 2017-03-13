Hartnell hosting workship for potential teachers
SALINAS >> Thinking about becoming a teacher but not sure how to take the step? The Monterey County Office of Education will host a half-day workshop to guide potential applicants through the process. The workshop will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Hartnell College's Steinbeck Hall, 411 Central Ave., Salinas.
