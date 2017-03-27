Firearms and narcotics arrest in North Monterey County
On the property, Detectives also located six stolen vehicles with one of the vehicles was reportedly stolen from the City of Monterey. Gustavo Uribe Jr., 27, of Las Lomas was arrested for possession of a controlled substance for sale, being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm and ammunition, possession of a controlled substance while armed, child endangerment, possession of a controlled substance, vehicle theft, possession of stolen property, and resisting/delaying a police officer.
