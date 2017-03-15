Federal Plan Could Auction Off 700,00...

Federal Plan Could Auction Off 700,000 Acres in California to Oil Industry

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Indybay.org

SALINAS, Calif., March 15, 2017 - Dozens of people will stage a "Resist Trump's BLM" rally on Thursday afternoon outside a Salinas hearing on the federal Bureau of Land Management's plan to open hundreds of thousands of acres of public land in California to oil drilling and fracking. The hearing is part of BLM's effort to resume leasing public land in California to oil companies.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Indybay.org.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Salinas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Victory Outreach 12 hr Seven 1
Review: First Security Services (May '14) Tue Teresa Nichols 36
More Russians In Government Mar 3 Agent Orange Orifice 1
Trump Dump Rumor Feb 28 paper pleeeeese 1
Trump's Greenfield Home 4Sale Feb 28 Guburtzy Valley R... 1
Village North Lagoon Security think they are Cops (Apr '15) Feb 25 Towed to many times 10
Where can I buy some blue shorts Feb 21 PSUfan 1
See all Salinas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Salinas Forum Now

Salinas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Salinas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Ireland
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Health Care
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
 

Salinas, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,056 • Total comments across all topics: 279,591,205

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC