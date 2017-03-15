Federal Plan Could Auction Off 700,000 Acres in California to Oil Industry

SALINAS, Calif., March 15, 2017 - Dozens of people will stage a "Resist Trump's BLM" rally on Thursday afternoon outside a Salinas hearing on the federal Bureau of Land Management's plan to open hundreds of thousands of acres of public land in California to oil drilling and fracking. The hearing is part of BLM's effort to resume leasing public land in California to oil companies.

