Federal Plan Could Auction Off 700,000 Acres in California to Oil Industry
SALINAS, Calif., March 15, 2017 - Dozens of people will stage a "Resist Trump's BLM" rally on Thursday afternoon outside a Salinas hearing on the federal Bureau of Land Management's plan to open hundreds of thousands of acres of public land in California to oil drilling and fracking. The hearing is part of BLM's effort to resume leasing public land in California to oil companies.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Indybay.org.
Add your comments below
Salinas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Victory Outreach
|12 hr
|Seven
|1
|Review: First Security Services (May '14)
|Tue
|Teresa Nichols
|36
|More Russians In Government
|Mar 3
|Agent Orange Orifice
|1
|Trump Dump Rumor
|Feb 28
|paper pleeeeese
|1
|Trump's Greenfield Home 4Sale
|Feb 28
|Guburtzy Valley R...
|1
|Village North Lagoon Security think they are Cops (Apr '15)
|Feb 25
|Towed to many times
|10
|Where can I buy some blue shorts
|Feb 21
|PSUfan
|1
Find what you want!
Search Salinas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC