Faithful mark Ash Wednesday in Salinas
Faithful mark Ash Wednesday in Salinas Across town, churches celebrate the first day of Lent. Check out this story on thecalifornian.com: http://bit.ly/2lATIGF Seen through the frosted glass of the entryway, churchgoers at Sacred Heart in Salinas line up to receive blessings on Ash Wednesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Salinas Californian.
Add your comments below
Salinas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump Dump Rumor
|Tue
|paper pleeeeese
|1
|Trump's Greenfield Home 4Sale
|Tue
|Guburtzy Valley R...
|1
|Review: First Security Services (May '14)
|Feb 27
|Eliene Oliveira
|35
|Village North Lagoon Security think they are Cops (Apr '15)
|Feb 25
|Towed to many times
|10
|Where can I buy some blue shorts
|Feb 21
|PSUfan
|1
|Soledad becomes 'Gateway to Pinnacles' (Mar '13)
|Feb 21
|PSUfan
|8
|Oxycodone
|Feb 21
|PSUfan
|1
Find what you want!
Search Salinas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC