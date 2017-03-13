East-West wings project $2.3 million over budget, expected to remain on schedule

Salinas >> Renovation of the historic East and West wings of the old Monterey County Courthouse in Salinas for use by District Attorney Dean Flippo and his staff is over budget by $2.3 million, but Assistant County Administrative Officer Dewayne Woods said the project will remain on schedule to begin work by May. According to Woods, the low bid from Avila Construction for the renovation exceeded the budget for the $36.6 million project, which has already completed interior demolition including removal of hazardous materials such as asbestos and lead paint.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Monterey County Herald.