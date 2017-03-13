County Free Libraries foundation awarded $100,000 literacy grant from Peninsula foundation

Salinas >> Seeking to bolster its countywide youth literacy efforts, the Foundation for Monterey County Free Libraries has announced it has received a $100,000 grant from the Monterey Peninsula Foundation, which stages the annual AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf tournament. According to Julia Foster, the county libraries foundation executive director, the grant funding will be used to support the 17-library system's free homework centers, which offer in-person assistance and online tutoring through the Brainfuse service, and free summer reading programs, which are aimed at encouraging children to read.

