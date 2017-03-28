City Snapshot: Phavana Aramkul

City Snapshot: Phavana Aramkul

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: The Salinas Californian

City Snapshot: Phavana Aramkul Phavana Aramkul is a junior engineer with the city of Salinas Check out this story on thecalifornian.com: http://bit.ly/2nK0opQ Monterey High School, AA at Monterey Peninsula College, 21 years of experience in industrial computer design and manufacturing. I specialize in electro-mechanical drafting/design/PCB layout.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Salinas Californian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Salinas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Victory Outreach Mar 15 Seven 1
Review: First Security Services (May '14) Mar 14 Teresa Nichols 36
More Russians In Government Mar 3 Agent Orange Orifice 1
Trump Dump Rumor Feb 28 paper pleeeeese 1
Trump's Greenfield Home 4Sale Feb 28 Guburtzy Valley R... 1
Village North Lagoon Security think they are Cops (Apr '15) Feb '17 Towed to many times 10
Where can I buy some blue shorts Feb '17 PSUfan 1
See all Salinas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Salinas Forum Now

Salinas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Salinas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
  1. Oakland
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hong Kong
 

Salinas, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,976 • Total comments across all topics: 279,915,462

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC