Cannery Row murder suspect arrested, extradited from Mexico
Monterey >> Jorge Luis Mendoza, the suspect in a November fatal shooting on Cannery Row, was extradited from Mexico and is now in Monterey County Jail, police said. According to the Peninsula Regional Violence and Narcotics Team, Mendoza fled to Mexico after the shooting.
