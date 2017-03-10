Battered by winter storms, Big Sur is...

Battered by winter storms, Big Sur is cut off from California

Friday Mar 10

Isolated residents of this breathtaking coastal retreat are surviving through stockpiled food, airlifts and cooperation after this wild winter's storms have cut off Big Sur, buckling a bridge and burying the asphalt along America's most picturesque highway. One key bridge could be out of service for a year.

