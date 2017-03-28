As Trump's EPA abandons protections, Farmworker communities call on...

On Cesar Chavez Day, California's farmworker communities and allies are honoring his spirit by demanding that Governor Brown step up to enact a statewide ban of the brain-harming organophosphate pesticide chlorpyrifos, in light of the expected failure of the US EPA to follow through on its proposed ban. Chlorpyrifos is a potent neurotoxin, and exposure to even tiny amounts is linked to autism, ADHD, IQ loss, and neurological, respiratory, and developmental health harms.

