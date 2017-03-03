AA Buffet owner guilty
Former AA Buffet owner guilty of fraud, tax evasion Chang Tai Lin committed premium fraud from April 2010 to April 2016 Check out this story on thecalifornian.com: http://bit.ly/2lokx53 Chang Tai Lin, age 53, of Salinas, pled to two counts of making a material misrepresentation in order to obtain a lower workers' compensation insurance premium and one count of willfully failing to file payroll tax returns with intent to evade tax, according to a statement from Monterey County District Attorney Dean Flippo. Chang Tai Lin was the owner of the AA Buffet in Salinas.
