A former Salinas High School charged with statutory rape goes to court in San Benito County.
Salinas police arrested 35-year-old Juan Govea on Dec. 15 on charges of statutory rape, alleging he had sex with a 17-year-old girl. The alleged victim was a student at Salinas High School while Govea was a teacher there.
