Young Salinas boxers rank nationally Several Salinas youth recently ranked nationally in the Silver Gloves U.S. Western Region 8 Championships. Check out this story on thecalifornian.com: http://bit.ly/2lcSUsm Straight-faced young boxers threw hard punches into bags at Rock Boxing Gym on Tuesday afternoon as others shadow-boxed in a ring or rapidly jumped rope on a mat.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Salinas Californian.