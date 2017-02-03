Walmart to pay for misleading labels ...

Walmart to pay for misleading labels on plastic products

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: KION 46

The Monterey County District Attorney's Office announced a resolution in a consumer protection action against Walmart and Jet.com Inc., a subsidiary of Walmart. According to District Attorney Dean D. Flippo, the action was in conjunction with 22 other District Attorney's Offices throughout the state.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KION 46.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Salinas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Help me get home Thu Big Tom Teezer 4
Parking Lot Sex Business Down Jan 23 Local Statistics 1
Review: First Security Services (May '14) Jan 11 Jennifer Lawrence 34
Anarcists Cance Tea Dance Again Dec '16 LaTreena Toots 1
Mall Sex Annoys Foreign Tourists Dec '16 Happy Buts 1
News Could Salinas Become the Next Sanctuary City on... (Sep '07) Dec '16 USCITIZEN 15
News Salinas singer Larry Hosford dies Dec '16 Gina olanio 2
See all Salinas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Salinas Forum Now

Salinas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Salinas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Super Bowl
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
 

Salinas, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,125 • Total comments across all topics: 278,537,242

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC