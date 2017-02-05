Traffic stop leads to discovery of large amount of drugs

A traffic stop in Monterey County Friday resulted in two arrests and four subsequent search warrant operations in Salinas, ultimately leading to the discovery of a large amount of drugs, estimated to be worth $30,000, Monterey County Sheriff's officials said. California Highway Patrol officers initially had pulled over a 2011 Chevrolet Silverado driving on U.S. Highway 101 in southern Monterey County, according to sheriff's officials.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRON 4.