Traffic stop leads to discovery of large amount of drugs
A traffic stop in Monterey County Friday resulted in two arrests and four subsequent search warrant operations in Salinas, ultimately leading to the discovery of a large amount of drugs, estimated to be worth $30,000, Monterey County Sheriff's officials said. California Highway Patrol officers initially had pulled over a 2011 Chevrolet Silverado driving on U.S. Highway 101 in southern Monterey County, according to sheriff's officials.
