The Latest: Voluntary evacuations asked in California town
A California Highway Patrol officer investigates the scene near a sink hole that swallowed a tractor trailer and a San Bernardino County Fire Department fire engine on southbound Interstate 15, just south of Highway 138, in the Cajon Pass, Calif., on Friday, Feb., 17, 2017. A powerful Pacific storm blew into Southern and Central California on Friday with wind-driven heavy rains that downed power lines and disrupted hundreds of flights at airports.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport News.
Add your comments below
Salinas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Storm leaves over 80k South Bay residents, airp...
|Sat
|Bobby Lauser
|1
|Cab Fare to Huatulco?
|Feb 16
|charpentier pluto
|1
|Couple tries to sell baby at Walmart; 'Save Mor... (Jun '10)
|Feb 14
|Phartalingus
|106
|Help me get home
|Feb 2
|Big Tom Teezer
|4
|Parking Lot Sex Business Down
|Jan 23
|Local Statistics
|1
|Review: First Security Services (May '14)
|Jan '17
|Jennifer Lawrence
|34
|Anarcists Cance Tea Dance Again
|Dec '16
|LaTreena Toots
|1
Find what you want!
Search Salinas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC