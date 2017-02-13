Suspect who shot, killed Salinas teen at large
An 18-year-old man was shot and killed southeast of Salinas on Sunday afternoon, Monterey County sheriff's officials said. At 3:48 p.m., deputies responded to a report of shots fired at Spence and Old Stage roads and found Luis Enrique Hinojosa suffering from gunshot wounds.
