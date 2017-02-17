Storm leaves over 80k South Bay resid...

Storm leaves over 80k South Bay residents, airport without power

23 hrs ago

Tens of thousands of PG&E customers in Santa Clara, Santa Cruz and Monterey counties have lost power this morning, including at Mineta San Jose International Airport, according to PG&E officials. As of 11:15 a.m., some 24,914 Salinas residents along with 23,067 in San Jose, 22,563 in Monterey, 9,740 in Morgan Hill and 6,622 in Gilroy were experiencing outages.

