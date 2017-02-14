Squid hopes the Monterey County Supes play nicely. If not, they'll get left behind.

Power Playa Despite the absence of a spine, Squid tries hard at sticking up for things Squid believes in. Like adding #resist to Squid's tweets, using only organic popcorn for snacks, or putting up a sign outside the lair urging Congress to do something about climate change-Squid's impeccably decorated lair, is, after all, on the front line when it comes to global warming-induced destruction.

