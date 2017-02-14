Squid hopes the Monterey County Supes play nicely. If not, they'll get left behind.
Power Playa Despite the absence of a spine, Squid tries hard at sticking up for things Squid believes in. Like adding #resist to Squid's tweets, using only organic popcorn for snacks, or putting up a sign outside the lair urging Congress to do something about climate change-Squid's impeccably decorated lair, is, after all, on the front line when it comes to global warming-induced destruction.
Read more at Monterey County Weekly.
Salinas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Couple tries to sell baby at Walmart; 'Save Mor... (Jun '10)
|Tue
|Phartalingus
|106
|Help me get home
|Feb 2
|Big Tom Teezer
|4
|Parking Lot Sex Business Down
|Jan 23
|Local Statistics
|1
|Review: First Security Services (May '14)
|Jan '17
|Jennifer Lawrence
|34
|Anarcists Cance Tea Dance Again
|Dec '16
|LaTreena Toots
|1
|Mall Sex Annoys Foreign Tourists
|Dec '16
|Happy Buts
|1
|Could Salinas Become the Next Sanctuary City on... (Sep '07)
|Dec '16
|USCITIZEN
|15
