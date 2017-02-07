Solar industry continues to be hot
Ross Merrill president of Merrill Farms stands next to his new solor panels off Reservation Rd. in Salinas on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2016. Merrill Farms with Alta Energy, the solar company that helped the Salinas ag company with their solar project that is projected to to save $12M over 25 years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.
Add your comments below
Salinas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Help me get home
|Feb 2
|Big Tom Teezer
|4
|Parking Lot Sex Business Down
|Jan 23
|Local Statistics
|1
|Review: First Security Services (May '14)
|Jan 11
|Jennifer Lawrence
|34
|Anarcists Cance Tea Dance Again
|Dec '16
|LaTreena Toots
|1
|Mall Sex Annoys Foreign Tourists
|Dec '16
|Happy Buts
|1
|Could Salinas Become the Next Sanctuary City on... (Sep '07)
|Dec '16
|USCITIZEN
|15
|Salinas singer Larry Hosford dies
|Dec '16
|Gina olanio
|2
Find what you want!
Search Salinas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC