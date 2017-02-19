Shooting in Salinas leaves 1 man dead, police investigating
At 10:32 p.m., officers responded to the 300 block of Cross Avenue on a report that gunshots were fired. At the scene, officers found a 35-year-old man in the driveway of an apartment complex who was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
