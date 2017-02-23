Lighting is important because more than a quarter of all pedestrian fatalities occur between 6 and 9 p.m. Shine a light on pedestrian safety Lighting is important because more than a quarter of all pedestrian fatalities occur between 6 and 9 p.m. Check out this story on thecalifornian.com: http://bit.ly/2lBfvPp Steve Kennedy of Salinas noticed that the pedestrian crosswalk at the intersection of Harden Parkway and Broadway had poor visibility. Kennedy sent an email to Gary Petersen of the City Public Works Department about the problem.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Salinas Californian.