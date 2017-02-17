School districts see a drop in attendance on A Day Without Immigrants.

School districts countywide urged students to attend school Thursday, despite the nationwide protest against President Donald Trump's slew of immigration policies in a national strike day called A Day Without Immigrants. The protest asked people around the country to not attend work or spend money, and for students, not to attend school, in order to highlight what a day in the U.S. would look without the day-to-day contributions of immigrants.

