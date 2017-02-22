Salinas votes no on Sanctuary City resolution Davis, Barrera and De La Rosa were the only ones in favor of the largely symbolic status Check out this story on thecalifornian.com: http://bit.ly/2ltMIfI With many Salinas residents fearful and anxious about the impact of President Trump's executive orders on immigration, the issue of whether Salinas would become a sanctuary city has been a critical part of the local discussion. Tuesday night the issue was at the forefront at the City Council meeting.

