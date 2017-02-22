Salinas votes no on Sanctuary City

Salinas votes no on Sanctuary City resolution Davis, Barrera and De La Rosa were the only ones in favor of the largely symbolic status Check out this story on thecalifornian.com: http://bit.ly/2ltMIfI With many Salinas residents fearful and anxious about the impact of President Trump's executive orders on immigration, the issue of whether Salinas would become a sanctuary city has been a critical part of the local discussion. Tuesday night the issue was at the forefront at the City Council meeting.

