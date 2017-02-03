Salinas rents rise 9% over last year, Montereya s decrease 1.7%
Salinas >> Renters in the Monterey/Salinas area have seen the market tighten both in available units and increased cost over the last few years. But national and statewide trends show rents increasing only slightly over last year and actually receding in some areas except in Salinas, where rents have gone up 9 percent in the past year, according to the February 2017 National Apartment List Rent Report.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Monterey County Herald.
Add your comments below
Salinas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Help me get home
|Thu
|Big Tom Teezer
|4
|Parking Lot Sex Business Down
|Jan 23
|Local Statistics
|1
|Review: First Security Services (May '14)
|Jan 11
|Jennifer Lawrence
|34
|Anarcists Cance Tea Dance Again
|Dec '16
|LaTreena Toots
|1
|Mall Sex Annoys Foreign Tourists
|Dec '16
|Happy Buts
|1
|Could Salinas Become the Next Sanctuary City on... (Sep '07)
|Dec '16
|USCITIZEN
|15
|Salinas singer Larry Hosford dies
|Dec '16
|Gina olanio
|2
Find what you want!
Search Salinas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC