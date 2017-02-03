Salinas rents rise 9% over last year, Montereya s decrease 1.7%

Salinas >> Renters in the Monterey/Salinas area have seen the market tighten both in available units and increased cost over the last few years. But national and statewide trends show rents increasing only slightly over last year and actually receding in some areas except in Salinas, where rents have gone up 9 percent in the past year, according to the February 2017 National Apartment List Rent Report.

