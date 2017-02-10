Salinas nips non-permit vendors in bud

Salinas nips unpermitted flower vendors in the bud Starting Thursday, the City of Salinas' full code enforcement staff was out checking on the flower vendors. Check out this story on thecalifornian.com: http://bit.ly/2kYWyYQ A licensed family team from Decoraciones Bertha keeps the floral arrangements coming on Mother's Day along E. Alisal St. in Salinas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Salinas Californian.