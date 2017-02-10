Salinas nips non-permit vendors in bud
Salinas nips unpermitted flower vendors in the bud Starting Thursday, the City of Salinas' full code enforcement staff was out checking on the flower vendors. Check out this story on thecalifornian.com: http://bit.ly/2kYWyYQ A licensed family team from Decoraciones Bertha keeps the floral arrangements coming on Mother's Day along E. Alisal St. in Salinas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Salinas Californian.
Add your comments below
Salinas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Help me get home
|Feb 2
|Big Tom Teezer
|4
|Parking Lot Sex Business Down
|Jan 23
|Local Statistics
|1
|Review: First Security Services (May '14)
|Jan '17
|Jennifer Lawrence
|34
|Anarcists Cance Tea Dance Again
|Dec '16
|LaTreena Toots
|1
|Mall Sex Annoys Foreign Tourists
|Dec '16
|Happy Buts
|1
|Could Salinas Become the Next Sanctuary City on... (Sep '07)
|Dec '16
|USCITIZEN
|15
|Salinas singer Larry Hosford dies
|Dec '16
|Gina olanio
|2
Find what you want!
Search Salinas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC