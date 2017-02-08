Salinas Council OKs immigration stand The resolution affirms the city won't discriminate against people based on national origin or immigration status. Check out this story on thecalifornian.com: http://bit.ly/2k0P8zZ In the wake of President Trump's executive order ban over immigration, the city of Salinas passed an immigration resolution that affirms the city won't discriminate against people based on national origin or immigration status.

