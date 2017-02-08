Salinas Council OKs immigration stand
Salinas Council OKs immigration stand The resolution affirms the city won't discriminate against people based on national origin or immigration status. Check out this story on thecalifornian.com: http://bit.ly/2k0P8zZ In the wake of President Trump's executive order ban over immigration, the city of Salinas passed an immigration resolution that affirms the city won't discriminate against people based on national origin or immigration status.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Salinas Californian.
Add your comments below
Salinas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Help me get home
|Feb 2
|Big Tom Teezer
|4
|Parking Lot Sex Business Down
|Jan 23
|Local Statistics
|1
|Review: First Security Services (May '14)
|Jan 11
|Jennifer Lawrence
|34
|Anarcists Cance Tea Dance Again
|Dec '16
|LaTreena Toots
|1
|Mall Sex Annoys Foreign Tourists
|Dec '16
|Happy Buts
|1
|Could Salinas Become the Next Sanctuary City on... (Sep '07)
|Dec '16
|USCITIZEN
|15
|Salinas singer Larry Hosford dies
|Dec '16
|Gina olanio
|2
Find what you want!
Search Salinas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC