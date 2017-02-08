Salinas Council OKs immigration stand

Salinas Council OKs immigration stand

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: The Salinas Californian

Salinas Council OKs immigration stand The resolution affirms the city won't discriminate against people based on national origin or immigration status. Check out this story on thecalifornian.com: http://bit.ly/2k0P8zZ In the wake of President Trump's executive order ban over immigration, the city of Salinas passed an immigration resolution that affirms the city won't discriminate against people based on national origin or immigration status.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Salinas Californian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Salinas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Help me get home Feb 2 Big Tom Teezer 4
Parking Lot Sex Business Down Jan 23 Local Statistics 1
Review: First Security Services (May '14) Jan 11 Jennifer Lawrence 34
Anarcists Cance Tea Dance Again Dec '16 LaTreena Toots 1
Mall Sex Annoys Foreign Tourists Dec '16 Happy Buts 1
News Could Salinas Become the Next Sanctuary City on... (Sep '07) Dec '16 USCITIZEN 15
News Salinas singer Larry Hosford dies Dec '16 Gina olanio 2
See all Salinas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Salinas Forum Now

Salinas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Salinas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Super Bowl
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Tornado
 

Salinas, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,456 • Total comments across all topics: 278,724,533

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC