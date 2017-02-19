Salinas continues to clean up
Salinas continues to clean up Safety memo from city officials advises residents to be smart, stay home Check out this story on thecalifornian.com: http://bit.ly/2lk4xhe Mobile command center established by PG & E next to the Boys and Girls Club. Crews working to turn the power back on.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Salinas Californian.
Add your comments below
Salinas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Storm leaves over 80k South Bay residents, airp...
|Sat
|Bobby Lauser
|1
|Cab Fare to Huatulco?
|Feb 16
|charpentier pluto
|1
|Couple tries to sell baby at Walmart; 'Save Mor... (Jun '10)
|Feb 14
|Phartalingus
|106
|Help me get home
|Feb 2
|Big Tom Teezer
|4
|Parking Lot Sex Business Down
|Jan 23
|Local Statistics
|1
|Review: First Security Services (May '14)
|Jan '17
|Jennifer Lawrence
|34
|Anarcists Cance Tea Dance Again
|Dec '16
|LaTreena Toots
|1
Find what you want!
Search Salinas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC