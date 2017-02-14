Salinans on edge over immigration

Tuesday

Salinas residents on edge over immigration enforcement Immigration officials state that their prioritized focus is on undocumented immigrants who pose a public safety threat. Check out this story on thecalifornian.com: http://bit.ly/2lNFtyK While many Salinas residents remain on edge about immigration enforcement in light of the new presidency, immigration officials state that their prioritized focus is on undocumented immigrants who pose a public safety threat.

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Watch for Monterey County was issued at February 16 at 4:53PM PST

Salinas, CA

