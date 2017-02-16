Quadruple shooting erupts in Salinas ...

Quadruple shooting erupts in Salinas Chinatown

14 hrs ago Read more: The Salinas Californian

Quadruple shooting erupts in Salinas Chinatown Four people suffered non life-threatening wounds in the shooting on Soledad Street. Check out this story on thecalifornian.com: http://bit.ly/2lR8wkW Chinatown residents on scene said multiple shooters on foot fired around a dozen shots before fleeing.

