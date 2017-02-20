Power Outage Update

Power Outage Update via PG & E website Power returns to some customers, Prunedale, Elkhorn areas still largely without Check out this story on thecalifornian.com: http://bit.ly/2loltD1 Although crews from PG & E have worked continuously to restore power, sheered off poles in Prunedale and continuously falling branches everywhere are hampering the effort. Progress within Salinas and Corral de Tierra are slowly improving, but a significant number of customers are still without power.

Salinas, CA

