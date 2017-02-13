Police investigate Salinas' 7th homic...

Police investigate Salinas' 7th homicide of the year

Saturday Feb 11 Read more: KION 46

The Salinas Police Department's gunfire detection system led officers to the scene of a shooting on Hebbron Avenue early Saturday morning. Officers found a 39-year old man shot several times on the 100 block of North Hebbron Avenue just before 12:30am, after Shotspotter reported shots in the area, according to the Salinas Police Department.

