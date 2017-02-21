Police ID Salinas homicide victim

Officers responded to a call of gunshot victim on the 300 block of Cross Avenue at 10:30 p.m. They found Garcia with multiple gunshot wounds and gave him CPR, but Garcia was pronounced dead at the scene. Lopez resided in the area and police say he was smoking a cigarette alone near his home prior to the shooting.

