PHOTOS: Heavy wind and rains ravage Monterey County, cut power to 30,000 PG&E customers.
Seaside Police Sgt. Manny Fernandez blocks off the intersection of Wanda Avenue and Kenneth Street where high voltage wires fell onto the street and sidewalk.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Monterey County Weekly.
Comments
Add your comments below
Salinas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Storm leaves over 80k South Bay residents, airp...
|16 hr
|Bobby Lauser
|1
|Cab Fare to Huatulco?
|Feb 16
|charpentier pluto
|1
|Couple tries to sell baby at Walmart; 'Save Mor... (Jun '10)
|Feb 14
|Phartalingus
|106
|Help me get home
|Feb 2
|Big Tom Teezer
|4
|Parking Lot Sex Business Down
|Jan 23
|Local Statistics
|1
|Review: First Security Services (May '14)
|Jan '17
|Jennifer Lawrence
|34
|Anarcists Cance Tea Dance Again
|Dec '16
|LaTreena Toots
|1
Find what you want!
Search Salinas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC