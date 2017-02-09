Giovani Santillan vs. Omar Tiendo - Official Weigh-In
Promising junior welterweight Giovani Santillan , headlines a stacked "Path to Glory" card Friday night from the Doubletree Hotel in Ontario, Calif. Santillan weighed in at 143 lbs., while challenger Omar Tienda checked in at 142.2 lbs.
