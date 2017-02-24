Palma High staff learn behind bars
Salinas educators tasked with teaching future generations became the students last week as prison inmates shared with them about teachers who cared, those who didn't and what could have made all the difference. Roses and Thorns: Palma teachers, staff learn behind bars Salinas educators tasked with teaching future generations became the students last week as prison inmates shared with them about teachers who cared, those who didn't and what could have made all the difference.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Salinas Californian.
Add your comments below
Salinas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump Dump Rumor
|6 hr
|paper pleeeeese
|1
|Trump's Greenfield Home 4Sale
|16 hr
|Guburtzy Valley R...
|1
|Review: First Security Services (May '14)
|Mon
|Eliene Oliveira
|35
|Village North Lagoon Security think they are Cops (Apr '15)
|Feb 25
|Towed to many times
|10
|Where can I buy some blue shorts
|Feb 21
|PSUfan
|1
|Soledad becomes 'Gateway to Pinnacles' (Mar '13)
|Feb 21
|PSUfan
|8
|Oxycodone
|Feb 21
|PSUfan
|1
Find what you want!
Search Salinas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC