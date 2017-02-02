OpinionNew Salinas train lines still plannedNew Salinas train lines...
New passenger train lines still planned for Salinas Capitol Corridor and Caltrain, originally planned for 2008, now expected by 2020. Check out this story on thecalifornian.com: http://bit.ly/2k65Ot3 Increasing passenger train service to and from the north to Salinas has long been a goal of Monterey county and Salinas city leadership.
