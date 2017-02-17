On 75th anniversary, Watsonville remembers Japanese internment
WATSONVILLE >> On the 75th anniversary of President Franklin D. Roosevelt's Executive Order 9066 , which would send 120,000 people of Japanese ancestry - mostly Americans - to internment camps, members of the Santa Cruz County community gathered at Watsonville City Plaza Sunday evening to remember and to say, “never again.” Holding memorial candles and wearing replica identification tags similar to those worn by Japanese-Americans when they were processed for the camps, the crowd listened as community leaders invoked memories of the World War II-era civil injustices and warned of unsettling similarities to current U.S. events.
