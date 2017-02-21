Man, woman shot in Salinas Friday

Man, woman shot in Salinas Friday

18 hrs ago

Man, woman shot in Salinas Friday The suspect noticed the woman driving away and shot at her vehicle with a child inside. Check out this story on thecalifornian.com: http://bit.ly/2m5qmnQ Someone shot at a man as well as a vehicle fleeing the area with a woman and child in northeast Salinas on Friday night.

